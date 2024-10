L'India ha celebrato Diwali ad Ayodhya con 280 mila candeline

epa11693636 A Sri Lankan Hindu devotee lights oil lamps during the Diwali festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 31 October 2024. Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in Hinduism and is celebrated by Hindus worldwide. Also known as the festival of lights, it symbolizes the victory of good over evil and commemorates Lord Ram's return to his kingdom, Ayodhya, after completing a 14-year exile. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE