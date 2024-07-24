L'Idf recupera i corpi di tre israeliani a Khan Younis
epa10950832 Relatives adjust the coffin at the grave of Yosef Vahab, resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz who was killed by Hamas militants in the 07 October attack, during his funeral in Kibbutz Beit Guvrin, Israel, 31 October 2023. More than 8,000 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 25 LUG - L'esercito israeliano ha recuperato a Khan Yunis, nel sud della Striscia, insieme al corpo di Maya Goren, anche quello di Oren Goldin, 33 anni, della squadra di difesa civile del kibbutz di Nir Yitzhak, ucciso il 7 ottobre e portato a Gaza, e del soldato Tomer Yaacov Ahimas, 20 anni. Ahimas è stato ucciso durante uno scontro con Hamas il 7 ottobre e il suo cadavere portato a Gaza, riferiscono i media israeliani. Ynet pubblica la foto della maestra d'asilo Maya Goren mentre tiene in braccio e imbocca Kfir Bibas, il bambino rapito a 9 mesi dal kibbutz Nir Oz insieme con la madre e il fratellino e di cui non si hanno più notizie.
