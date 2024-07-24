L'Idf recupera i corpi di tre israeliani a Khan Younis

epa10950832 Relatives adjust the coffin at the grave of Yosef Vahab, resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz who was killed by Hamas militants in the 07 October attack, during his funeral in Kibbutz Beit Guvrin, Israel, 31 October 2023. More than 8,000 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN