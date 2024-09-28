'L'Idf ha preso il controllo dell'aeroporto di Beirut'

epa11563896 Passengers walk with their luggage at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, following the exchange between Hezbollah and Israel in southern Lebanon, in the Southern Suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, 25 August 2024. Royal Jordanian Airlines and Emirati national carrier Etihad Airways announced the suspension of all flights to and from Beirut on 25 August amid 'ongoing regional developments'. The Lebanese General Directorate of Civil Aviation denied the cancellation of all flights to and from Beirut International Airport, adding that some flights experienced delays and that the airport continues to operate normally. Hezbollah announced in a statement early on 25 August that the group launched 'an aerial operation with numerous drones' targeting Israeli territory as the 'phase one' of a retaliatory attack for the killing of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, on 30 July in Beirut. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said some 100 fighter jets 'struck and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, aimed for immediate fire toward northern and central Israel'. EPA/ABBAS SALMAN