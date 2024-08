Libia: scontri fra milizie, chiude l'Università di Tripoli

epa03964893 Libyan soldiers and civilians gather outside a hospital where people injured in clashes receive treatment following clashes between Libyan troops and radical militiamen in the eastern city of Benghazi, Libya, 25 November 2013. Media reports state seven soldiers were killed and 39 people injured in clashes between army forces and members of the jihadist Ansar al-Sharia group. The Libyan army declared a state of alert in Benghazi and ordered all soldiers to report for duty. EPA/STR