Liberato già ieri sera l'italiano fermato in Venezuela

epa11812456 Civilian supporters of the ruling party participate in a swearing-in ceremony for Bolivarian militias in Caracas, Venezuela, 07 January 2025. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro activated the 'integral management bodies' (Odis) which, he assured, will combine political power, the Armed Forces and police forces, with the mission of 'defending peace' in the country in the days leading up to January 10, when President Maduro says he will assume the new presidential mandate for the 2025-2031 term after a questioned re-election that the largest opposition coalition, Plataforma Unitaria Democratica (PUD), accuses of being fraudulent. EPA/Miguel Gutierrez