Liberata la leader dell'opposizione in Bangladesh

epa08321073 Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia sits inside a car after her release from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 25 March 2020. Bangladesh government decided to release ailing Khaleda Zia for six months on humanitarian grounds on the condition of receiving treatment at home and not travelling abroad. Khaleda was serving a prison sentence of a total of 17 years in two graft cases. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM