Libano, sale a 60 morti il bilancio degli attacchi a est
epaselect epa11672602 A man carries belongings as he walks past the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a branch of the Al-Qard Al-Hassan finance group in Al-Shiyah, Beirut, Lebanon, 21 October 2024. The Israeli military said the air forces conducted late on 20 October a series of targeted strikes against dozens of facilities and sites used by Al-Qard al-Hassan Association, an organization used by Hezbollah to finance its activities. The strikes were conducted in the areas of Beirut, southern Lebanon, and Baalbek. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,460 people have been killed and over 11,500 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
BEIRUT, 29 OTT - Il ministero della Sanità libanese ha reso noto che almeno 60 persone sono state uccise oggi nei raid israeliani in diverse aree di Baalbek, nella valle orientale della Bekaa, dove domina il gruppo militante Hezbollah. Il ministero della Sanità ha affermato che il bilancio riguarda diverse aree della regione di Baalbek mentre il suo governatore Bachir Khodr ha denunciato quelli che ha definito i raid "più violenti" nell'area dallo scoppio della guerra tra Israele e Hezbollah alla fine del mese scorso.
