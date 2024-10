Libano, nel mirino drone Idf anche bunker soldati italiani

epa11053776 A vehicle of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrols next to border wall between Lebanon and Israel, in Kafr Kila town, southern Lebanon, 02 January 2024. Hezbollah said in a statement that three fighters; Jihad Moussa Sheet, Mousa Hassan Sheet and Hussein Ahmad Yahya, all from the border town of Kafr Kila, were killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon. Tensions remain high at the border between Israel and Lebanon after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated following an unprecedented attack carried out by Hamas militants from Gaza into Israel on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/STR