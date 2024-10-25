Libano, media: 3 reporter uccisi in raid di Israele nell'est
epa11681814 Smoke rises from buildings as a result of Israeli airstrikes at Dahieh in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, late 24 October 2024. Israeli airstrikes hit Dahieh in the southern suburb of Beirut after the Israeli Army issued warnings to evacuate the buildings. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,500 people have been killed and over 12,000 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
BEIRUT, 25 OTT - I media statali di Beirut affermano che tre giornalisti sono stati uccisi stanotte in un attacco aereo israeliano su Hasbaya, nell'est del Libano vicino al confine con la Siria. La Protezione civile di Gaza afferma che l'esercito israeliano ha compiuto nelle ultime ore un "massacro di massa" radendo al suolo almeno 10 edifici residenziali nel campo profughi di Jabalia, nel nord della Striscia, Lo riporta l'emittente araba Al Jazeera. Citando fonti locali, l'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa parla da parte sua di circa 150 tra morti e feriti.
