Libano, eletto Joseph Aoun presidente della repubblica

epa11761855 Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, General Joseph Aoun (R) attends a cabinet meeting at Benoit Barakat barracks in Tyre, southern Lebanon, 07 December 2024. The Lebanese government held a cabinet meeting in Tyre to discuss a number of issues related to the operational plan to increase the deployment of the army, a draft law for the restoration of demolished buildings and a mechanism for surveying agricultural damage, in addition to measures related to the removal of rubble, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA). EPA/WAEL HAMZEH