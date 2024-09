Libano, 'dispositivi manomessi prima di entrare nel Paese'

epa11613237 Japanese walkie-talkie maker Icom Inc. director Yoshiki Enomoto shows its radio model IC-V82 device during an interview at the company head office in Osaka, western Japan, 19 September 2024. Japanese firm Icom Inc. announced on its website on 19 September that it was investigating reports that device with the company logo exploded in Lebanon. The company stated that the IC-V82 radio model, reportedly involved in the recent blasts, was discontinued around 10 years ago. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON