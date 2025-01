Libano, Aoun incarica Nawaf Salam di formare il governo

epa11822346 Lebanese presidency's director general Antoine Shoukeir announces that International Court of Justice judge Nawaf Salam was named prime minister-designate at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, 13 January 2025. International Court of Justice judge Nawaf Salam was designated to form the new government in Lebanon after gaining the support of the majority of lawmakers during President Joseph Aoun's parliamentary consultation. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH