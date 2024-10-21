Libano, 'almeno 3 morti per i raid stasera a sud di Beirut'
epa11672600 A man drives past the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a branch of the Al-Qard Al-Hassan finance group in Al-Shiyah, Beirut, Lebanon, 21 October 2024. The Israeli military said the air forces conducted late on 20 October a series of targeted strikes against dozens of facilities and sites used by Al-Qard al-Hassan Association, an organization used by Hezbollah to finance its activities. The strikes were conducted in the areas of Beirut, southern Lebanon, and Baalbek. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,460 people have been killed and over 11,500 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
AA
ROMA, 21 OTT - Una fonte della sicurezza libanese ha affermato che almeno tre persone sono rimaste uccise e decine ferite negli attacchi israeliani condotti in serata alla periferia sud di Beirut. Lo riporta The Times of Israel. In precedenza le forze armate israeliane avevano invitato la popolazione residente nell'area a lasciare le proprie abitazioni. "Questo è un avviso urgente. Siete vicini alle installazioni di Hezbollah, contro le quali l'Idf agirà presto. Per la vostra sicurezza e quella delle vostre famiglie, dovete evacuare", aveva scritto in arabo il portavoce dell'Idf, il tenente colonnello Avihai Adrai, su X.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti