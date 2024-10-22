Libano, '13 morti in raid vicino a un ospedale di Beirut'
epa11673802 Members of an emergency crew gather at a site near the Rafik Hariri University Hospital (RHUH), following Israeli airstrikes in the Jnah District of Beirut, Lebanon, 21 October 2024. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,400 people have been killed and over 11,600 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. EPA/STR
BEIRUT, 22 OTT - Tredici persone sono rimaste uccise e 57 ferite nel raid israeliano che ieri sera ha colpito di fronte all'ingresso di un ospedale nel sud di Beirut. Lo riferiscono le autorità libanesi in un nuovo bilancio ufficiale.
