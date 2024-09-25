Libano, '10 le persone uccise in attacchi di Israele oggi'

epaselect epa11623387 People inspect the area near by a damaged building after Israeli raids in Jiyeh, South Lebanon on 25 September2024. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 558 people have been killed, and more than 1,835 have been injured following continued Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanese towns and villages. More than 41,300 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/STR