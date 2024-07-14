L'Fbi indaga su 'possibile atto di terrorismo interno'

epa11426814 Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation executing a search warrant on the home of Andy Duong, owner of California Waste Solutions, in Oakland, California, USA, 20 June 2024. The FBI confirmed search warrants for Mayor Thao's home and another nearby home, but had not yet provided details on the nature of the investigation. The other home searched today is owned by Andy Duong, the owner of California Waste Solutions, a company investigated in the past by the Oakland Public Ethics Commission for alleged political money laundering. EPA/JOHN G MABANGLO