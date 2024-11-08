L'Fbi apre un'indagine sui messaggi razzisti in 21 stati Usa
epa10136502 The FBI headquarters in Washington, DC, USA, 24 August 2022. With the Brutalist building deteriorating, the Biden administration hopes to relocate the FBI from its downtown headquarters. Maryland and Virginia are vying to host the bureau, though FBI Director Christopher Wray wants to relocate the FBI to a new location in the District. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
WASHINGTON, 08 NOV - L'Fbi ha avviato un'indagine sui messaggi razzisti inviati ai neri americani in tutto il Paese dopo la vittoria di Donald Trump in 21 stati tra cui North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama e Pennsylvania, come denunciato dal gruppo americano per i diritti umani National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (Naacp). Lo riferisce la Cnn.
