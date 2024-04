L'ex vicepresidente dell'Ecuador Glas trasferito in carcere

epa11262491 A man exhibits a national flag in front of an armored vehicle allegedly transporting former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas to the airport in Quito, Ecuador, 06 April 2024. Glas, Vice President during Rafael Correa and Lenin Moreno's presidential terms (2007-2017), convicted of corruption, was detained in the Mexican embassy facilities in Quito on 05 April 2024. Mexico broke diplomatic ties with Ecuador for the operation in the embassy to detain Glas, who was moved to the La Roca jail early 06 April 2024. EPA/Jose Jacome