L'ex presidente uruguaiano 'Pepe' Mujica di nuovo in ospedale

epa11356886 Jos Pepe Mujica participates in the March of Silence, in commemoration of the people who disappeared during the dictatorship, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 20 May 2024. In absolute silence, people marched in the streets of Uruguay to demand answers about the missing detainees of the civil-military dictatorship and to sustain the struggle for memory, truth, justice, and 'never again state terrorism.' EPA/GASTON BRITOS