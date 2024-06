L'ex presidente sudafricano Zuma contesta i risultati del voto

epa11377122 Former South African President Jacob Zuma (C) leaves a voting station after casting his vote during the South African general election in Nkandla, northern KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, 29 May 2024. Over 27 million citizens are registered to vote in the national and provincial elections to elect a new National Assembly and state legislatures, according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa. South Africans do not directly vote for the president. They vote for parties that will appoint 400 representatives to the National Assembly who will then choose the president for the next five years. EPA/SANDILE NDLOVU