L'ex presidente di Panama Martinelli dichiarato ineleggibile

epa10673795 Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli (C) carries his dog Bruno and celebrates with his wife Marta Linares (C-L), among others, after winning the Realizando Metas (RM) party primaries for the 2024 presidential elections, in Panama City, Panama, 04 June 2023. Martinelli, who governed Panama between 2009 and 2014, made his presidential candidacy official for the May 2024 elections, while he awaits a sentence on money laundering charges for the irregular purchase of a media publisher and the start of the trial for the Odebrecht case. Martinelli, 71, was proclaimed the presidential candidate of his new party Realizing Goals (RM), founded in 2021, after winning a primary in which he obtained more than 96% of the votes, according to data from the Electoral Tribunal (TE) of Panama. EPA/Bienvenido Velasco