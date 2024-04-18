Giornale di Brescia
Letta, non propongo la bibbia ma cassetta di strumenti

epa11286111 Enrico Letta, former President of the Italian Council and President of the Jacques Delors Institute and author of the High-Level Report on the future of the Single Market speaks with the press on the second day of a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 18 April 2024. EU leaders gather in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss the economy and competitiveness among other issues. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
BRUXELLES, 18 APR - "Dobbiamo correre, nella prossima legislatura dobbiamo chiudere il gap, soprattutto con gli Usa. Quando abbiamo lanciato il mercato unico il mondo era totalmente diverso, c'era ancora l'Urss e l'India e la Cina insieme valevano il 5% del Pil globale. Le mie proposte sono pragmatiche, non è un libro dei sogni. Non propongo cambiamenti dei trattati perché so che non è il percorso giusto. Questo rapporto non è la bibbia, ma una cassetta di strumenti". Lo ha detto Enrico Letta presentando ai leader il suo rapporto.

