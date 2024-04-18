Letta, non propongo la bibbia ma cassetta di strumenti
epa11286111 Enrico Letta, former President of the Italian Council and President of the Jacques Delors Institute and author of the High-Level Report on the future of the Single Market speaks with the press on the second day of a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 18 April 2024. EU leaders gather in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss the economy and competitiveness among other issues. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
BRUXELLES, 18 APR - "Dobbiamo correre, nella prossima legislatura dobbiamo chiudere il gap, soprattutto con gli Usa. Quando abbiamo lanciato il mercato unico il mondo era totalmente diverso, c'era ancora l'Urss e l'India e la Cina insieme valevano il 5% del Pil globale. Le mie proposte sono pragmatiche, non è un libro dei sogni. Non propongo cambiamenti dei trattati perché so che non è il percorso giusto. Questo rapporto non è la bibbia, ma una cassetta di strumenti". Lo ha detto Enrico Letta presentando ai leader il suo rapporto.
