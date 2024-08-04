L'esercito di Israele, 'siamo in altissima allerta'

epa10955805 An Israeli artillery unit moves toward the border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, 03 November 2023. More than 9,000 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced on 02 November that IDF troops 'completed the encirclement of Gaza City' as Israel continues 'ground, air and naval strikes' in the Gaza Strip. EPA/ATEF SAFADI