Legion d'Onore a una reduce Gb, aiutò a pianificare il D-Day

epa11392942 Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Queen Camilla (2-L) greet 104-years-old British World War II veteran, Christian Lamb (C), who helped to plan the D-Day landings in Normandy, after she was awared by France's President with the insignia of Knight in the Legion of Honour order, during the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II 'D-Day' Allied landings in Normandy, at the World War II British Normandy Memorial near the village of Ver-sur-Mer which overlooks Gold Beach in northwestern France, 06 June 2024. The D-Day ceremonies on 06 June this year mark the 80th anniversary since the launch of 'Operation Overlord', a vast military operation by Allied forces in Normandy, which turned the tide of World War II, eventually leading to the liberation of occupied France and the end of the war against Nazi Germany. EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT