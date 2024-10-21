Lega Araba, 'Israele si ritiri subito dai territori palestinesi'

epa11672985 Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati (R) meets with Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit (L) at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, 21 October 2024. Aboul Gheit is visiting Beirut on the same day as US special envoy Amos Hochstein is having talks with Lebanese officials on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,460 people have been killed and over 11,500 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH