Lega Araba, 'Israele si ritiri subito dai territori palestinesi'
epa11672985 Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati (R) meets with Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit (L) at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, 21 October 2024. Aboul Gheit is visiting Beirut on the same day as US special envoy Amos Hochstein is having talks with Lebanese officials on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,460 people have been killed and over 11,500 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
AA
ROMA, 21 OTT - Il segretario generale della Lega Araba, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, ha chiesto un "cessate il fuoco da subito" in Libano e a Gaza. Lo riporta al Jazeera, precisando che intervenendo ad un incontro a Beirut con le autorità locali, tra cui il premier uscente libanese Najib Mikati. Gheit ha poi ha sollecitato il "ritiro immediato di Israele da tutti i territori libanesi che ha occupato o in cui è penetrato" e l'attuazione della risoluzione Onu 1701. Alla domanda se Hezbollah possa essere distrutto, Gheit ha risposto: "Non si può distruggere un'idea".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti