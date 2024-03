L'Ecuador raddoppia la tassa di ingresso per le Galapagos

epa02536615 A picture made available on 18 January 2011 shows an aerial view of the Bainbridge islands, in Galapagos, Ecuador, on 15 January 2011. Rats, after humans beings and dogs, are the biggest thread to the fragil ecosystem at the Galapagos Islands, that are listed as an UNESCO World Natural Heritage since 1978. Scientists now have launched a program that is aimed at protecting the endangered natural paradise of rodents. EPA/Jose Jacome