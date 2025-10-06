Lecornu, non c'erano le condizioni per restare premier
epa12434353 French outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu arrives to deliver a statement at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, 06 October 2025. Lecornu presented his resignation to the French president on 06 October, shortly after his cabinet was unveiled and nearly a month after being appointed as prime minister. EPA/STEPHANE MAHE / POOL MAXPPP OUT
PARIGI, 06 OTT - ''Non c'erano le condizioni per restare primo ministro'': lo ha detto Sébastien Lecornu dopo aver rassegnato questa mattina le dimissioni davanti al presidente francese, Emmanuel Macron.
