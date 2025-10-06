Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Lecornu, non c'erano le condizioni per restare premier

epa12434353 French outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu arrives to deliver a statement at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, 06 October 2025. Lecornu presented his resignation to the French president on 06 October, shortly after his cabinet was unveiled and nearly a month after being appointed as prime minister. EPA/STEPHANE MAHE / POOL MAXPPP OUT
epa12434353 French outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu arrives to deliver a statement at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, 06 October 2025. Lecornu presented his resignation to the French president on 06 October, shortly after his cabinet was unveiled and nearly a month after being appointed as prime minister. EPA/STEPHANE MAHE / POOL MAXPPP OUT
AA

PARIGI, 06 OTT - ''Non c'erano le condizioni per restare primo ministro'': lo ha detto Sébastien Lecornu dopo aver rassegnato questa mattina le dimissioni davanti al presidente francese, Emmanuel Macron.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
PARIGI

Suggeriti per te

Caricamento...
Caricamento...
Caricamento...

Disattiva il tuo AdBlocker

La pubblicità è fondamentale per sostenere il nostro lavoro e permetterci di offrirti un giornalismo di qualità. Ti invitiamo a disattivare il blocco pubblicitario per continuare a navigare su Giornale di Brescia e supportare il nostro impegno. Grazie per la comprensione.

Ecco come disattivare gli AdBlocker più diffusi
AdBlock
Ghostery
UBlock
  1. Clicca l’icona dell’AdBlocker nella toolbar del browser
  2. Nel popup che si apre trovi le informazioni per disattivare il servizio
  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario