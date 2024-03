Leader Senato Usa annuncia il voto per evitare lo shutdown

epa11220814 US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (C) leaves the Senate chamber following a Senate vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 14 March 2024. Schumer delivered remarks on the Senate floor sharply criticizing the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the situation in Gaza, and called for a new election in Israel. Schumer's remarks met swift criticism from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS