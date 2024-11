Leader anglicano si dimette dopo uno scandalo di abusi

epa11390157 The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, visit the crypt where the remains of Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero lie in the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Salvador, El Salvador, 04 June 2024. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, primate of the Church of England, visited the crypt of Monsignor Oscar Arnulfo Romero, saint of the Salvadoran Catholic Church and considered a martyr, whose death, he said, is similar to that of the religious Saint Thomas Becket, murdered in England in 1170. EPA/Rodrigo Sura