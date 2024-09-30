'Le vittime dell'uragano Helene salgono a 102 in Usa'
epa11632804 Flooding caused by the storm that started as Hurricane Helene covering streets in Asheville, North Carolina, USA, 27 September 2024 (issued 29 September 2024). Many parts of the southeastern portion of the United States, including western North Carolina and Tennessee, have been affected by the heavy rains and wind brought by the storm, which has killed at least 64 people. EPA/BILLY BOWLING
AA
WASHINGTON, 30 SET - Sono salite a 102 in sei Stati americani le vittime dell'uragano Helene. Lo riferiscono le autorità avvertendo che il bilancio è destinato ad aumentare. Al momento l'uragano è il terzo più devastante degli ultimi 50 anni, dietro a Katrina nel 2015 (1.833 vittime) e Ian nel 2022 (150 morti).
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti