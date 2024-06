Le riforme liberiste di Milei a un passo dall'approvazione

epa11122002 Argentine deputies participate in a plenary session in which the debate on the 'omnibus law,' promoted by the government of President Javier Milei, was resumed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 02 February 2024. The 'omnibus law,' the main project of Milei's administration, with which they seek to implement a series of wide-ranging economic reforms in the country, was approved on 02 February in the Chamber of Deputies of the Argentine Congress by 144 votes in favor and 109 against. EPA/Matias Martin Campaya