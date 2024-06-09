Le Pen, 'per noi un risultato storico, Macron si disgrega'
epa11389714 Electoral posters showing Marion Marechal Le Pen of the far-right 'Reconquete', Manon Aubry of French left-wing 'La France Insoumise (LFI)' and Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella of the French far-right 'Rassemblement National' on electoral boards along a street in Vence near Nice, southern France, 04 June 2024. This year's European Parliament elections are scheduled across EU member states from 06 to 09 June 2024. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
AA
PARIGI, 09 GIU - "Il popolo francese ha inviato un messaggio molto chiaro'': Marine Le Pen, in un messaggio pubblicato su X, commenta così il risultato definito ''storico'' del Rassemblement National alle elezioni europee. "Piazzando la lista del Rassemblement National ad un livello storico, il popolo francese ha inviato un messaggio molto chiaro al potere macronista che, scrutinio dopo scrutinio, si sta disgregando", scrive Le Pen nel messaggio pubblicato sui social.
