Le Filippine accusano la Cina,'razzi contro un nostro aereo'

epa11424214 A handout photo made available by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) shows a Chinese Coast Guard personnel with an axe during a Philippine rotation and resupply mission to the Second Thomas Shoal (Ayungin Shoal) in disputed waters of the South China Sea on 17 June 2024 (issued 20 June 2024). A statement from AFP Chief-of-Staff, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., said that 'The Chinese Coast Guard has no right or legal authority to interfere with our legitimate operations or damage our assets within our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). This reckless and aggressive behavior has caused bodily harm and constitutes a blatant violation of international maritime law, Philippine sovereignty, and sovereign rights.' EPA/ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES/HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES