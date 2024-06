Le Figaro, accordo elettorale tra Républicains e Le Pen

epa11401161 National Rally parliamentary party leader Marine Le Pen delivers a speech standing next to RN president Jordan Bardella (R) at the electoral party of the French right-wing party National Rally (Rassemblement National or RN) in Paris, France, 09 June 2024, after the first results of the European Elections. The list of the Rassemblement National, led by party chief Jordan Bardella, is given winner in France according to first estimations after polls. EPA/ANDRE PAIN