L'attore britannico Chance Perdomo morto in un incidente in moto
epa09820050 Chance Perdomo arrives for the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards Nominees Reception at BAFTA in London, Britain, 12 March 2022. The ceremony will be hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on the 13 March 2022. EPA/VICKIE FLORES
ROMA, 31 MAR - L'attore britannico Chance Perdomo è morto in un incidente in moto: aveva 27 anni. Noto soprattutto per il suo ruolo di Ambrose Spellman nella serie 'Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina', aveva recitato anche nella saga dei film 'After, come Landon Gibson', e nella serie tv 'Gen V' (spin-off della serie The Boys). Nessun altro è stato coinvolto nell'incidente, hanno detto i suoi rappresentanti a The Hollywood Reporter in una nota.
