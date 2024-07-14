L'attentatore di Trump aveva materiale esplosivo in auto

epa11476793 Supporters of former US President Donald Trump hold a demonstration in his support in Miami, Florida, USA, 13 July 2024. Trump was rushed off stage by secret service after an incident during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. According to the Butler County district attorney a suspected gunman was dead and at least one rally attendee was killed. According to a statement by a secret service spokesperson, the former President is safe and further information on the incident will be released when available. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH