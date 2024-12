L'Asia commemora lo tsunami del 2004, fece 226.408 morti

epa11787309 Aceh residents participate in a night of reflection and prayer to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Aceh tsunami at the Rahmatullah Mosque in Lampuuk, Aceh Besar, Indonesia, 20 December 2024. This Night of Reflection was organized by the Aceh government. On 26 December 2024, Indonesia marks the 20th anniversary of the 2004 tsunami which was triggered by a 9.2 earthquake in the Indian Ocean off the west coast of northern Sumatra, and killed an estimated 230,000 people in 14 countries. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK