Larijani, Iran sostiene il Libano nei colloqui per cessate fuoco

epa11722349 Senior Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Ali Larijani speaks at a press conference after a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, Lebanon, 15 November 2024. Larijani is in Beirut to meet with senior Lebanese officials to discuss bilateral relations and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Larijani expressed Iran's support in current talks on a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. EPA/ABBAS SALMAN