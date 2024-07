L'Argentina condanna 'la frode elettorale' in Venezuela

epa11484418 President of Argentina, Javier Milei, participated during the Latin American Jewish Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 July 2024. President of Argentina, Javier Milei, and President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, held a meeting at the Casa Rosada (Argentine Government headquarters) in Buenos Aires, during which they had discussions with a "very positive open agenda," according to information obtained by EFE from Uruguayan official sources. EPA/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES