L'Anp respinge la legge sull'Unrwa, 'Israele Stato fascista'
epa11677165 A destroyed truck that was used by workers of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is loaded onto another truck after it was hit in an Israeli air strike on Salah Al Dine road between Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis town southern Gaza Strip, 23 October 2024. According to Palestinian officials and the Health Ministry in Gaza, two Palestinian workers of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) were killed after an Israeli air strike on 23 October. More than 42,600 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
RAMALLAH, 28 OTT - L'Autorità nazionale palestinese "ha respinto" il divieto delle attività dell'Unrwa approvato dal Parlamento israeliano che "mostra la trasformazione di Israele in uno Stato fascista". Lo riferisce un comunicato. "Rifiutiamo e condanniamo la legge" approvata da Israele, "non lo permetteremo", ha affermato in una dichiarazione Nabil Abu Rudeineh, portavoce della presidenza dell'Anp a Ramallah.
