L'Ambasciata Usa in Libano alza il livello di allerta al massimo

epa11390896 Lebanese special forces patrol on a road that leads the US Embassy in Awkar, a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 05 June 2024. According to the Lebanese Army, the US Embassy in Lebanon, located in the Awkar area, was targeted by gunfire from an individual holding Syrian nationality. Army personnel deployed in the area promptly responded to the source of the gunfire, resulting in the injury and subsequent arrest of the perpetrator, who was then transferred to a hospital for treatment. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH