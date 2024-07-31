L'ala militare di Hamas, 'ci saranno enormi conseguenze'
epa11510675 Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh (C) flashes victory sign as surrounded by Iranian lawmakers at the Iranian parliament in Tehran, Iran, 30 July 2024 (issued 31 July 2024). According to an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) statement on 31 July 2024, Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were targeted and killed in Tehran on 31 July 2024. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
AA
(ANSA-AFP) - GAZA, 31 LUG - L'ala militare di Hamas a Gaza ha dichiarato che l'uccisione del capo politico della fazione Ismail Haniyeh a Teheran "porterà la battaglia a nuove dimensioni" e avrà "enormi conseguenze in tutta la regione". (ANSA-AFP).
