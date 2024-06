La vedova di Al Baghdadi rivela dettagli intimi della loro vita

epa07971238 An undated handout photo made available by the US Department of Defense (DOD) shows Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, who was the Iraqi-born leader of the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist organization (issued 04 November 2019). According to a statement by US President Donald J. Trump, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi killed himself and two children by detonating a suicide vest on 27 October 2019 during a raid conducted by US forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib Province. ISIS media on 31 October 2019 confirmed the death of Baghdadi, and named Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi as his replacement. EPA/US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES