La Slovenia eliminerà 176 orsi per la sicurezza dei residenti

epa09723066 Hugi, the brown bear (Ursus arctos) of the Budapest Zoo, walks around his enclosure during a sunny day in Budapest, Hungary, 02 February 2022. According to a traditional folk belief, if the lethargic bear comes out of its cave and sees its shadow on 02 February, it will return to sleep, meaning the country must brace for a longer winter. If, on the other hand,there are clouds in the sky, spring will arrive soon and the bear will come out of hibernation. EPA/Zoltan Balogh HUNGARY OUT