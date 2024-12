La Russia schiera altri 30mila droni contro l'Ucraina

epa10787311 A handout picture made available by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration shows Ukrainian rescuers putting out a fire at a corn waste warehouse after shelling near Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi region, western Ukraine, 06 August 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Ukraine was attacked by more than 70 missiles and shock drones in the night between 05 August and 06 August, with 30 rockets of different classes and 27 shock drones being shot down, according to a statement by the Ukrainian Air Force. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/KHMELNYTSKYI REGIONAL MILITARY ADMINISTRATION HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: KHMELNYTSKYI REGIONAL MILITARY ADMINISTRATION -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES