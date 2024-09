La principessa Kate riappare in pubblico dopo la fine delle cure

epa06118204 Britain's Princess Catherine (Kate), the Duchess of Cambridge arrives for an event on the Market Square of Ieper (Ypres) after the Last Post ceremony as part of the Centenary of Passchendaele The Third Battle of Ypres commemorations at the Commonwealth War Grave Commissions (CWGC) Menin Gate Memorial, in Ieper, Belgium, 30 July 2017. The Battle of Passchendaele or the Third Battle of Ypres, a campaign of the First World War, took place from July to November 1917. During the Battle of Passchendaele, an estimated 245,000 allied and 215,000 German casualties (dead, wounded or missing) fell after approximately 100 days of heavy fightings. EPA/NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / POOL BELGIUM OUT EPA/NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / POOL BELGIUM OUT