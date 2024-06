La premier danese presa a pugni da un uomo a Copenaghen

epa11391473 Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gives her Constitution Day speech during the Parliament's celebration of the Constitution in the Landsting Hall at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark, 05 June 2024. The Danish Parliament celebrates the 175th anniversary of the first Constitution, signed by Frederik VII in 1849. The document, which is normally located in the National Archives, is displayed in the Constitution Room until the end of the autumn break. EPA/Mads Claus Rasmussen DENMARK OUT