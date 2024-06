La polizia spara sui dimostranti in Kenya, altre vittime

epaselect epa11441108 Demonstrators react as police fire teargas to disperse them during a renewed protest two days after deadly protests against tax hikes in Nairobi, Kenya, 27 June 2024. Kenyan President William Ruto said on 26 June that he wouldn't sign into law a finance bill proposing new tax hikes, a day after protesters stormed the parliament. At least 22 people have lost their lives in protests against tax hikes since 25 June 2024, according to Kenya National Human Rights Commission. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU