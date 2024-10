La missione Crew 8 è ammarata al largo della Florida

epa11630961 NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission lifts off in a Dragon spacecraft, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, from the launch pad of Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA, 28 September 2024. The SpaceX Crew-9, initially planned to transport four crew members to the International Space Station (ISS), is taking off with two open seats to return the Boeing Crew Flight Test NASA astronauts Barry E. Wilmore and Sunita Williams to Earth due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner mission. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH