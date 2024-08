La miniera di rame è un 'grave pericolo ambientale' per Panama

epa11070509 A view of the mineral extraction area 'Tajo Botija' in the facilities of Cobre Panama mine, in Panama City, Panama, 11 January 2024. The Cobre Panama mine, the largest open pit in Central America owned by Canadian First Quantum Minerals, was forced by Panama's top court ruling to cease operations amid nationwide protests against copper mining in the area. Only 20 percent of the staff operates on basic care work, a manager of the concessionaire said during a tour of the facility on January 11. EPA/Gabriel RodrÃguez